'Unbridled development around the coast, lowers quality of life' - ADPD

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that what is happening in Marsaskala, is a concrete example of how "unbridled" development around the coast, lowers the residents' quality of life.

In a press conference at Żonqor, on Saturday morning, Cacopardo said that the coast is for all to enjoy, and that is should be protected from the excessive commercialisation of recent years.

He mentioned others similar examples like the Freeport Terminal, Manoel Island, Balluta Bay and the Birgu Waterfront, that “many times impinge onto open spaces and the pavements along the coast.”

Cacopardo remarked that four years ago, the Parliament approved the public domain legislation to protect the coast. “A lot of pompous speeches were made then. Environmental NGOs had submitted a list of over 20 sites along the coast that qualified for protection […] However it seems that neither the Lands Authority nor the Planning Authority took any action."

Cacopardo said that climate change will lead to a rise in the sea level, with a devastating effect on Malta. “Not only will it impact the infrastructure – maritime, tourism, water and electricity – which is all interlinked to our coast, it will even impact the residential areas close to the sea.”

He remarked how a number of islands in the Pacific Ocean have started to disappear due to the rising sea levels, and that the capping of the global temperature increase was only reduced thanks to the lobbying by island states. “Now is the time to pass from words to action and what had been agreed in Paris in 2015 is implemented”.

Brian Decelis, ADPD candidate for the third and fourth electoral districts, said that the land granted to the American University of Malta, brought with it the “underhand” agreement to construct a swimming pool in the bay, which will limit the access for the people.

“But undoubtedly the most obscene proposal for this locality is that of a marina that will engulf the bay. Now we know that in spite of all the protests the Government remains determined to proceed with these plans,” concluded Decelis.