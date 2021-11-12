Prime Minister meets OECD secretary-general in Paris

Prime Minister Robert Abela met with Mathias Cormann, the secretary general of the OECD, at the organisation’s Paris offices on Friday morning.

Climate change and COVID-19 were the topics of dicussion during the meeting, while Abela committed to address global issues in cooperation with international partners.

He said he was eager to deepen Malta’s relationship with the OECD, a sentiment which was welcomed by Cormann, especially following reforms in the areas of governance and rule of law.

Abela is in Paris for the fourth edition of the Paris Peace Forum, with the main themes of the conference being the fight against the pandemic, equality, fake news, and threats against journalists.

He is also in France for the Libya conference, which will be led by France, Italy and Germany, with the aim of ensuring that the Libyan elections next December will be held as scheduled.

Countries will be discussing the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya, among other things.