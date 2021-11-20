COVID-19: 71-year-old man passes away, cases still on rise

59 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

A death of a 71-year-old man was registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths now standing at 463.

Active cases stand at 766 after 45 recoveries were registered.

Hospitalisations are currently in decline, with 10 patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 924,089 vaccine doses were administered, of which 90,524 were booster doses.