Roselyn Borg Knight withdraws PN candidacy

The Nationalist Party international secretary Roselyn Borg Knight has withdrawn her candidacy for the general election.

“As I step forward on a new career path, I do so with humble gratitude to all of you who supported me, and I also thank all the well-wishers who are contacting me,” she said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

“I am proud to have been a Partit Nazzjonalista candidate for the last 8 years.”

Borg Knight was planning to contest the elections on the 9th and 10th district, having already contested the European Parliament elections on the PN ticket in 2019.

She said her withdrawal comes as “she steps forward” into a new career path.

“This has not been an easy decision. I thank every leader I worked with - Simon Busuttil, Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech,” she said.

Borg Knight becomes the second PN candidate to withdraw her candidature from the 9th and 10th district, following Tiffany Abela-Wadge’s withdrawal earlier this year.