President’s Republic Day appeal to politicians: ‘Respect people’s intelligence’

In his Republic Day speech, the President has appealed to politicians to “respect people’s intelligence” as Malta heads into election year.

George Vella said Malta will “experience the essence of democracy” in a few months’ time when people will be asked to vote for the government they want to lead them.

“My appeal is to respect the people’s intelligence and to put before them clear and unequivocal working programmes and policies that will be implemented if chosen to lead,” Vella said during the annual commemoration held at the Palace in Valletta.

The President used his speech to touch on several issues of concern for the nation.

On COVID-19 he warned the pandemic was not yet over. “The pandemic is not over yet, and it would be premature for anyone to make any predictions about the future.”

However, Vella applauded the professionals who worked “day and night” throughout the pandemic to lay out plans and implement them in a bid to control the virus spread. “To all of them, our country will always be grateful.”

He also saluted the memory of the more than 460 people who died with COVID-19. “Their passing has caused great sadness, frustration, and regret among their loved ones.”

No one above the law

Vella also touched on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, insisting it was everyone’s desire that the investigative and judicial processes will lead to finding out who was responsible and ensuring that justice is served.

But while he spoke of the need for the legal aspect of the case to be settled, Vella cautioned that the wounds will remain.

“The lessons will remain for us to learn from. No one is above the law. And the rule of law and the protection of human rights must remain crucial tools for the fair and democratic functioning of our country,” the President said.

Ombudsman deadlock

Reflecting on the various constitutional and legal changes that have strengthened a number of institutions, Vella reached out to the government and Opposition to break the deadlock on the appointment of a new Ombudsman.

Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud’s term came to an end earlier this year but remains in office because no agreement has been reached yet over his replacement.

The Ombudsman requires a two-thirds majority in parliament to be appointed.

“I hereby call on the parties concerned to agree on one person,” the President said.

Poverty and racism

The President urged people not to turn a blind eye to poverty and social problems that permeate in society.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to these challenges and pretend they do not exist. We cannot ignore the injustices and suffering of others,” he said, pointing out the problems of poverty, addiction, usury, hunger and homelessness.

The President said the country could build on the value of solidarity as witnessed during the pandemic and annual charity events like L-Istrina.

“We must build on such examples in the hope of getting closer to each other in other areas. We will definitely not build on the behaviour of the few who had the audacity of showing feelings of racism and xenophobia, and a lack of respect towards a foreigner who got injured at work, or towards someone contemplating whether to take his own life,” Vella said.

He was referring to the case of Jaiteh Lamin, who was abandoned on a road in Selmun by his boss after he got injured on a construction site, and the sordid scene of people urging a man who was contemplating suicide in Valletta to jump.

Environment and transport

Vella dedicated a good part of his speech to the environmental problems the country faced, touching on the issue of land use.

The President said Malta faced the threat of extensive building and construction works taking up more agricultural and virgin land.

“In order to protect the beauty and sustainability of our country we must find a balance between the built and the natural environment,” he said, acknowledging the difficulty to find the right balance in a small country.

However, the President also warned against addressing the transport challenge through innovative solutions that “may not be environmentally, economically and socially viable”.

Warning on climate change

Vella said climate change was a major threat to the planet, which can only be averted “by achieving the goals set out by scientific studies”.

“The forecasts are not good, and the warning is very serious based on phenomena that are already happening around us… It is good to hold conferences. It is good to make promises. But if we fail to act, all will be in vain,” Vella said.

He noted that although Malta’s impact on climate turmoil was insignificant, this does not exempt the country from doing its duty and “from being an example to countries much larger than ours”.

The President also touched on migration and the need for EU solidarity, while stressing the importance of international laws being respected when dealing with asylum seekers.

After his speech, the President awarded medals to several distinguished personalities for their service to the Republic.

