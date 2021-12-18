Singer and broadcaster Enzo Gusman passes away at 74

The singer and broadcaster Enzo Gusman has passed away at 74.

The news was announced on social media by his wife, Carmen, who said Gusman passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. "Our beloved left his long suffering behind, to join the risen Lord where he will suffer no more."

Gusman was the first disc-jockey to include Maltese records on radio. In 1968 he started working with the Rediffussion and after settling in Canada, in 1980 he worked with CHIN Radio/TV based in Toronto.

He returned to Xandir Malta in 1991 and then proceeded to Bay Radio, PBS, Super One, Radio 101, NET TV and Calypso Radio.

He started taking part in Festivals in 1960 aged 13.

He won various festivals including Canzoni d’Oggi, Festival della Canzone Napoletana, Malta Song Festival, Malta Folk Festival and L-Għanja tal-Poplu.

Gusman’s self-penned hit songs include Fil-Pjazza tar-Raħal, Zepp u Grezz, Fis-Sewwa jew fid-Dnewwa, Zomm Idejk Fuqna, Għax Għadni Nħobbok, Telefonata mingħand il-Mulej, Illum il-Festa Tagħna and Agħtini Pint’Oħra amongst others.

In 2011 he was honoured on Republic Day with the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.