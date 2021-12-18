PN: Robert Abela's indecisiveness over Caruana scandal stalling Education sector

The National Party said the education sector is in a stalemate, due to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s indecisiveness over the Justyne Caruana scandal.

“There is a stalemate at the Education Ministry. The indecision of the Prime Minister over the sacking of Caruana, is negatively affecting the education sector,” PN MP Clyde Puli said in a press conference on Saturday. He called for all the implicated in the case to shoulder responsibility.

“The education system has been stripped away of its dignity along with the students and educators. The contract was awarded to a non-deserving and non-competent person, while the educators have to obtain all the necessary qualifications,” Puli argued.

He emphasised how the sector has gone through a “five-year saga” of turbulence, with endless changes to the management personnel.

Puli also stressed that in Malta fares poorly when compared to the other EU member states in the sector, having the worst rate of early school leavers.

He made a reference to a study by the Malta Trust Foundation that found that around 5000 children in Malta do not have access to a laptop or a digital device.

Puli said that a PN Government would provide better wages for employees in the Education sector, offer professional support in every school and follows international models to help prop up a national strategy involving all stakeholders.

Puli was accompanied by PN candidates Stefan Caruana and Julie Zahra.

Caruana stressed that revelations about the Bogdanovic contract are tainting everyone’s aspirations and enthusiasm in the education sector. He called on Prime Minister Abela and Castille to take action and combat corruption.

Zahra spoke of a crisis in the education sector, mentioning the lack of teachers and shortcomings on the National Curriculum. She said Robert Abela is choosing to protect Justyne Caruana, instead of improving the education sector.