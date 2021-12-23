Woman who fell down shaft two weeks ago dies in hospital
The 66-year-old woman fell a one-storey height at her residence in Nadur on 8 December
A 66-year-old woman who fell down a shaft earlier in December has succumbed to the injuries and lost her life at Mater Dei hospital on Thursday.
The woman had fallen a one-storey height in her residence at Triq ir-Ramla, Nadur on the 8 December.
She had been transferred to the Gozo General Hospital following the accident.
Magistrate Bridget Sultana lead an inquiry into the case.