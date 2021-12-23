Woman who fell down shaft two weeks ago dies in hospital

A 66-year-old woman who fell down a shaft earlier in December has succumbed to the injuries and lost her life at Mater Dei hospital on Thursday.

The woman had fallen a one-storey height in her residence at Triq ir-Ramla, Nadur on the 8 December.

She had been transferred to the Gozo General Hospital following the accident.

Magistrate Bridget Sultana lead an inquiry into the case.