Woman who fell down shaft two weeks ago dies in hospital

The 66-year-old woman fell a one-storey height at her residence in Nadur on 8 December

luke_vella
23 December 2021, 10:32am
by Luke Vella
(File Photo)

A 66-year-old woman who fell down a shaft earlier in December has succumbed to the injuries and lost her life at Mater Dei hospital on Thursday.

The woman had fallen a one-storey height in her residence at Triq ir-Ramla, Nadur on the 8 December.

She had been transferred to the Gozo General Hospital following the accident.

Magistrate Bridget Sultana lead an inquiry into the case.

