Repubblika claims political pressure on police not to arraign Labour politicians

The NGO Repubblika has alleged that political pressure is being applied onto the Police, so that no Labour politician is arraigned in court over corruption prior to the 2022 general election.

In a press conference outside the St Luke’s hospital in Pietà, the state hospital privatised for the Vitals concession, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said the NGO had already explained in a 153-page request for investigation that former ministers Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona and Edward Scicluna had given “an unjust and illegal advantage to the owners of a private company” for a €2 billion contract to run three hospitals despite having no experience in the medical field.

Aquilina said the government had entered into a secret agreement with Vitals for the concession of the hospitals for 99 years, before any public tendering process for the privatisation was initiated.

He said the report by the National Audit Office had found that taxpayers’ money was used to prop up Vitals Global Healthcare’s obligations to the Maltese government, when it was unable to fulfill the conditions of a multi-million 30-year concession to run three state hospitals.

“The reports say it is evident that no proper negotiations were made between government and VGH. The NAO report emphasises the government amended the contracts it had signed to accommodate VGH to the detriment of the tax payer.”

Aquilina also mentioned that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat received €60,000 from a Swiss firm linked to Steward Healthcare, the company that took over the concession from VHG.

He remarked that 32 months had passed since the start of the inquiry and that Repubblika expects this to be finalised soon and “we start seeing politicians and corrupt people arraigned in court.”

Aquilina also accused Police Commissioner Angelo Angelo Gafà and Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Mamo of inaction over this matter, like their predecessors and not serving their duty.“On the scandal involving the hospital, we know the police has enough proof to proceed in court. I warn Commissioner Gafà and deputy Mamo that we will be holding them accountable should any of those criminals leave Malta due to delayed processes.”

“Our country deserves a Police Commissioner that serves Malta and not the electoral needs of the Labour Party. It is the right of every Maltese to live in a country where rule of law and meritocracy reign, not corruption,” Aquilina stressed.

Aquilina appealed and encouraged all personnel within the institutions to “do their job with integrity” and said the NGO would not leave them on their own.

He also appealed for all people of “good will” to pluck up their courage and convince other people that Malta cannot be ruled in “this way” anymore.