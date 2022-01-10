Unemployment unchanged at 3.5% in November

Malta’s unemployment rate in November remained unchanged at 3.5%, according to figures released today by the National Statistics Office.

Unemployment dropped to 3.5% in August and remained so for four months in a row.

However, youth unemployment (ages between 15 and 24) increased to 8.5% in November from 7.9% a month earlier.

During November 2021, the number of unemployed persons was 9,924, with unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,409, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 7,515

Eurostat figures released on the same day show that seasonally-adjusted unemployment in the euro area was 7.2%, down from 7.3% in October 2021 and from 8.1% in November 2020. The EU unemployment rate was 6.5% in November 2021, down from 6.7% in October 2021 and from 7.4% in November 2020.

The unemployment figures refer to anyone between the age of 15 and 74 who is without work, is available to start work within the next two weeks, and has actively sought employment at some time during the previous four weeks. This is different from those who register as unemployed with JobsPlus.