MUT orders Junior College industrial action after collective agreement talks fail

The Malta Union of Teachers has ordered Junior College staff members to take industrial action as from Friday, after failed negotiations on a new collective agreement.

In a statement, the union said the decision has been taken following a trade dispute with the University of Malta and the government, declared in August 2021.

“Negotiations on a new collective agreement, which have been carried out during the past two years, reached a standstill, and conciliation meetings held did not lead to a positive outcome to conclude negotiations to the satisfaction of all,” MUT said.

As from Friday, staff members have been directed to refrain from answering emails and internal phone calls, uploading or handing over assessment marks, attending departmental meetings, attending committee meeting, organising CPD meetings, attending meetings at tal-Qroqq and any other campus, giving contact hours outside timetabled hours, participating in official UM/JC events and returning attendances.

The union warned that unless a positive resolution to the dispute is found, it would be escalating industrial action with a two-hour strike on Monday 24 January from 11am till 1pm, followed by a one-day strike on Tuesday 25 January.