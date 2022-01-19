Eight establishments accredited with 'Autism Friendly Spaces' mark

Eight establishments have been accredited with the 'Autism Friendly Spaces' mark after altering physical aspects of their premises to make them more sensory accessible.

The establishments also trained their staff on autism awareness.

These establishments are Esplora, Gallarija Darmanin, the Malta International Airport, the Malta National Aquarium, the National Museum of Archeology, the National Museum of Natural History, ŻiguŻajg Festival and Eden Cinemas.

The project was headed by Prisms, in collaboration with Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) and the Ministry for Inclusion.

Social Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said these establishments created more autism awareness amongst their clients and therefore they were awarded a quality mark from the NGO Prisms.

She explained how these establishments dimmed their lights, turned off the music and turned off the screens.

In the case of the cinema, popcorn is being prepared in advance in order to eliminate noises and tickets could be purchased online or from machines, making the process faster. There is no intermission and no adverts are shown during film screenings. Also the lights are dimmed and the cinema doors remain open.

Other establishments are accompanying people whilst visiting the place, and also offering alternative methods on how one could get around the place and be served.

Farrugia Portelli said the project is built on the three pillars of the ministry; inclusion, quality of life and voluntarism. She explained how this project offers direct help to persons on the autism spectrum, that according to international statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, amount to a person from every 88 worldwide.

“This project addresses inclusivity for persons with autism and sensory challenges, so that they feel integrated within society,” Farrugia Portelli said.

“This project tackles direct objectives of the National Stratgey for austism, where more autism awareness is being created in Malta, a more inclusive education system, and more public spaces that are more accessible sensorily, including shops, museums, restaurants, hair salons and other estalibshments."

Farrugia Portelli encouraged more establishments to take similar steps and make their spaces more autism friendly.