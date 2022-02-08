[WATCH] Agenzija Sapport handling blue badge applications as from 1 March

As from 1 March the services for blue badge applications will move away from the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) and will instead be provided by Agenzija Sapport.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli called the move another “milestone” for the simplification of disability services.

“This decision marks a simplification process and a move towards a one stop shop. We aim to gather as many services as possible under one roof,” Farrugia Portelli said.

The blue badge is the legal document that permits persons with mobility issues, who drive, to park in the spaces specifially reserved for them. Those with mobility issues and specific disabilities are eligible for the blue badge, Farrugia Portelli remarked.

She also explained the document is recognised in a number of EU countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the United States. In 2021 the CRPD issued over 3,800 new blue badges and renewed around 2,400, with 12,000 people making use of the service.

"This process requires a lot of work. We are now providing a more holistic service, so one does not have to travel from one place to another to get the service [...] Simplification leads to a more streamlined service and facilitates lives of disabled persons.," Farrugia Portelli said.

"The CRPD will now take on a more important role of educational campaigning and enforcement."

Aġenzija Sapport CEO Ruth Sciberras said personnel from the agency are currently undergoing specialised training so they would be able to assess applications.

“The process will remain similar to what it was, so we don’t shock the system […] We look forward to offering a more centralised service,” Sciberras said.

Samantha Pace Gasan, CRPD Commissioner said this move is a continuation of the process initiated in 2017, under the empowerment scheme.

“CRPD will take on a regulatory role now. The blue badge is not a VIP card but a document that offers accessibility and inclusion to persons with disability. Without the blue badge, many people face isolation,” Pace Gasan said.

She said that during 2021, 206 reports of abuse were investigated, with most turning out to be genuine cases.