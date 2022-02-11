Picnic-goers fined for chopping trees and holding BBQs at l-Aħrax

The feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck ended up being an expensive public holiday for picnic goers who chopped tree branches for firewood and held barbeques at l-Aħrax.

Several people were fined for vandalism on trees and holding BBQs without having the necessary local council permits, the police said on Friday.

“It is illegal to cut trees for firewood,” the police said, adding that officers from the Environment Protection Unit carried out patrols throughout the day around the woodland at l-Aħrax in Mellieħa to raise awareness and curb abuse.

“Police officers spoke to people and explained to them the laws that had to be observed and the importance of maintaining a clean and safe environment,” the police said.

Apart from acts of vandalism, the police said officers noted various instances of unsafe fires. “In these cases, action was taken immediately to avoid any damage to the environment and people in the area.”

The police said environmental protection is one of the force’s top priorities.

L-Aħrax woodland is administered by the hunting organisation, FKNK, but is open to the public. The organisation has often lamented on acts of vandalism perpetrated by picnic goers in the area and garbage left there after people pack up and go.