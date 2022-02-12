Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations launches ‘The Victor Calvagna Child Volunteer of the Year’ award

Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations Jesmond Saliba has announced that the Office of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations (OCVO) is launching the ‘The Victor Calvagna Child Volunteer of the Year’ Annual Award.

Saliba spoke at an event held at the headquarters of the Fgura United Football Club, where a room was also named in memory of Dr Calvagna. He pointed out how surgeon and Puttinu Cares co-founder Victor Calvagna was an "inspiration for all those who worked within the voluntary sector."

Saliba said Calvagna's spirit will not only stay alive in every child, but legacy of the award would give them strength to continue to celebrate life of Victor Calvagna.. The national Award would be celebrated annually, rewarding a child between the ages of six and 12 for their work in volunteering.

"Victor Calvagna sowed the seeds of hope in children and families that experienced hardship because of cancer. From these seeds, love and solidarity uprooted and these very same families found solice in Victor Calvagna. Through this award, that will be awarded annually, Dr Calvagna lives on."

Saliba concluded by saying that "everyone who works in volunteering in our country recognizes the work, the commitment, the heart and everything that has been woven into the life of Dr Calvagna."

The Permanent Secretary Matthew Vella said Calvagna offered a dream that is now being developed. He highlighted that "Dr Calvagna's seed is one of collaboration and dialogue to put children at the centre of the voluntary sector's work."

Martina Fenech said if it would not have been for Dr. Calvagna she had not been speaking today. "Victor Calvagna made a big impact. Calvagna was not only a consultant, but he belonged to the people, something he nurtured in the children with whom he worked hard ", continued Fenech.

She added that this recognition will help foster more strong values in our children and will inspire parents to include their children in the voluntary sector.

Commissioner Saliba appointed an organising committee which will be formulating this award in more detail and the selection of the winner will be selected by this Board.

The Board will consist of Commissioner Jesmond Saliba as Chairman, Permanent Secretary Matthew Vella, Former President of Fgura United and former Dr Calvagna colleague Lawrence Bugeja, Martina Fenech, who has worked closely with Dr Calvagna, Antoine Magri and Maleck Haj Moussa. This honour will be given as part of the annual Malta Council Volunteer Awards to celebrate volunteering. The Council was represented by Mauro Pace Parascandalo.