Floriana local councillor calls for upkeep of Jubilee Grove

Ellul highlighted that the grove, located opposite the Sa Maison Ferry Terminal, has been neglected for years. He further mentioned that a few weeks ago, he had urged the Floriana Local Council to address the grove's deteriorating condition.

In his video, Ellul also pointed out graffiti on the Floriana fortification walls, situated further up from the trees, noting that unlike other walls in Malta, the Floriana Lines have never been restored.

In 2017, Ellul had proposed a motion for a comprehensive revamp to transform the area into a recreational family park.

He concluded by once again appealing for the recognition that this grove deserves.