COVID-19: Three die as 72 new cases are registered

14 February COVID-19 update | 72 new cases • 1,628 active cases • 54 patients in hospital, three in ITU • vaccine booster doses 337,974 • Total deaths 592

14 February 2022, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja
File photo
72 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

Three deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, all men aged 39, 92 and 103, bringing the total number of death to 592.

Active cases stand at 1,628 after 121 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 54 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,231,182 vaccine doses were administered, of which 337,974 were booster doses.

