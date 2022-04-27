Two large electric buses join Malta's public transport fleet in €1 million investment

Two new fully electric, zero-emission buses have been added to Malta's bus fleet in what has been billed as a "shift to the next level" by the Transport Minister.

Aaron Farrugia was attending the launch of the vehicles by the bus operator, Malta Public Transport (MPT), in Valletta on Wednesday.

"Transport plays a vital role in our society and our economy. Our quality of life depends on an efficient and accessible transport system and it also leaves a significant impact on our environment," Farrugia said, adding the national transport system had to be well-equipped to address the higher demand for green transport.

"Our current bus fleet is mostly made up of the latest environmentally friendly buses but it is now time to shift to the next level to electrically-powered buses. Today’s investment is only the start of the decarbonisation plan, and will be further complemented by the free public transport scheme which will be introduced on 1 October of this year," Farrugia said.

The two large buses came with a price tab of €1 million with MPT Chairperson Felipe Cosmen noting that public transport is an important player in the fight against climate change.

"MPT is proud to be part of the solution to reduce emissions on our islands through continued investment in clean public transport solutions," Cosmen said.

Since the start of its operations in 2015, MPT overhauled the existing fleet with more than 300 brand new buses fitted with the latest Euro 6 engines, he added. "This makes it among the youngest and cleanest public transport fleets in Europe."

"We are not only committed to operating in an environmentally friendly manner, but also believe in leading by example. This investment clearly demonstrates the fact that sustainability will always be high on our agenda," Cosmen said.