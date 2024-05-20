Cleansing division to start offering free clean up services after village feasts

Local councils and festa organisers can now apply for free cleaning services after village feasts with the Cleansing and Maintenance Division, the government has announced.

The scheme, announced on Monday, will be offered free of charge to those councils and festa organisations that voluntarily apply for it through an official request to the Cleaning and Maintenance Division.

Parliamentary Secretary Glenn Bedingfield said a collective effort is needed to take care of the country.

"We need to work hand in hand with the localities because we work for the people, and feasts are for the people at the heart of every locality," he said.

The parliamentary secretary said that such schemes are possible through the multi-million investment made by the division in the latest technologies assisted by Artificial Intelligence.

“All this demonstrates our support and commitment towards a cleaner and properly maintained country. This is possible through strong investment both in technological resources and, more importantly, in our human resources. We are succeeding in expanding the services we offer across all Maltese communities,” he said.

Division director general Ramon Deguara also addressed the press conference.