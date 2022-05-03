Labour Party media house €10 million in the red

The Labour Party's media house has debts amounting to around €10 million, sister newspaper Illum has reported.

One Productions Charmain Jason Micallef refuted the claims but did not deny that the debt ran into the millions. According to the paper, most of the debt was owed to the government, with Micallef stating that there was a repayment agreement with various entities.

Most of the debt amounts to unpaid VAT, stamp duty, and water and electricity bills. It was MaltaToday that had revealed that One Productions, owed ARMS a total of €1.25 million in pending dues, and that Media.Link, the PN’s media company, owed ARMS €3.5 million.

Illum had also revealed that PN owed €12 million in stamp duty, VAT and water and electricity bills. This means that between them the parties owe the government more than €20 million.

PN leader Bernard Grech recently disclosed that the PN had debts amounting to €32 million, and was losing thousands of euros because of its media company Media.link Communications.

During the TV show Xtra, Grech said that the party had to be ready to sell the PN clubs and commercialise them. Grech had insisted he was willing to take the decisions to address this. “We either die a slow death or do something today not to die out.”

Jason Micallef expected to leave One Productions

Meanwhile, Micallef confirmed to Illum that he is not expected to continue running the Labour Party media but denied that he was asked to resign by Prime Minister Robert Abela.