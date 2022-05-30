Nurses’ union on the warpath over sectoral agreement talks, declares industrial dispute

The nurses’ union is sounding the drums of industrial war as it anticipates “a hard, rough and dirty road” in sectoral agreement talks with government.

In a strongly-worded letter to its members, which was disseminated to the media, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said it is declaring a dispute and expects all nurses to follow directives when these are issued.

MUMN said it was objecting to the presence of an advisor roped in by the health ministry’s permanent secretary for collective agreement talks. It is refusing to attend any meeting on the sectoral agreement that include political advisors.

The unnamed advisor is Jeremy Camilleri, a former trade unionist with the GWU.

MUMN also said that key issues it wanted to discuss, related to pensions and tax incentives on overtime were being ignored with the health ministry referring the matter to the finance ministry and vice versa.

“It is clear for MUMN that this process is going to be a hard, rough and dirty road for to obtain a decent sectoral agreement for nurses and midwives,” the union said, calling on members to support the cause.

MUMN is insisting that a decent sectoral agreement can serve as an attraction to recruit people into the profession, which is seriously hampered by staff shortages.

The union said that unless its gripes are addressed immediately, it will be issuing directives to its members.

But the union is also expecting all nurses and midwives to continue following directives even if a court mandate is issued.

“The current permanent secretary, in the two meetings which MUMN had in his office, kept mentioning court and issuing court mandates. MUMN is ready for all circumstances,” the union said.