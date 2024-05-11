Electoral Playbook: Pruning the Fearne

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Reconsidering resignations: In trying times, I want someone to write letters to me the way Robert Abela writes to Chris Fearne. The deputy prime minister wrote to the prime minister on Friday to tender his resignation from cabinet and to withdraw his nomination for European Commissioner. But just over half an hour later, the Prime Minister wrote back to him asking that he reconsider his decision. “In the country’s most trying moments, I not only found a shoulder to lean on but the country benefited greatly from your abilities”. So poetic!

Resignation reactions: So how did our MEP candidates react to the news? It’s a bit of a mixed bag. Labour candidates Claudette Abela Baldacchino and Alex Agius Saliba supported the Prime Minister’s decision in asking Fearne to reconsider his decision. Nationalist candidate David Casa said Fearne did what was best by putting the national interest above his own personal interest. Peter Agius suggested Abela wants to bring everyone down with him and the “corrupt prime minister”, referring to Joseph Muscat. ADPD candidate Sandra Gauci said Fearne did the right thing, and that someone like Abela wouldn’t understand this.

4-2?: Outgoing Labour MEP Alfred Sant posted on Facebook today saying that he is hoping for a 4-2 result in the European election this year. Obviously not four for the PN and two for Labour. Sant is saying that the PN representatives are more focused on criticising the Maltese government than on promoting national interests in the European forum. This was immediately criticised by Peter Agius, also on Facebook. “Alfred Sant wants four seats… to warm them up and cover up for corruption. No thank you!”

Candidate-watch: A bunch of MEPs were at a KNŻ-hosted debate. Daniel Attard (PL) hosted a political activity in Żabbar, and Clint Azzopardi Flores (PL) hosted one in Xlendi, Gozo. Arnold Cassola (Independent) met with Alleanza Ġustizzja, Ugwaljanza u Paċi. Sandra Gauci (ADPD), Mina Jack Tolu (ADPD) and Arnold Cassola (Independent) attended a discussion hosted by Junior College in the morning.

What’s happening today?: Sandra Gauci, Ralph Cassar, Mina Jack Tolu (all ADPD) are attending children's council event in the morning morning. Sandra Gauci will also attend a protest in Sliema in the afternoon. Bernard Grech will be visiting the Qormi Market at 9:30am and then our executive editor Kurt Sansone will interview him on NET FM at 11am. The Labour Party is holding an event in Qala, Gozo.