Four injured after minivan collides with fuel bowser in Victoria, Gozo

Three passengers and a driver had to be hospitalised after the minivan they were on was involved in an accident with a fuel bowser in Rabat, Gozo.

The accident happened at around 2:30pm in Republic Street, in front of the Duke’s Shopping Mall.

The police confirmed that a fuel bowser, a Foden 345, driven by a 34-year-old man from San Lawrenz collided with a Toyota Pro Ace van driven by a 23-year-old man from Marsaskala.

The police said that four people from the Toyota van had to be taken to hospital. The bowser driver was not injured.

An eyewitness told MaltaToday that three ambulances rushed to the scene to assist the injured passengers, which were all adults.

Two motorcycles and a car were also damaged in the accident.