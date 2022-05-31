menu

Four injured after minivan collides with fuel bowser in Victoria, Gozo

A minivan driver and three passengers had to be rushed to hospital after a collision involving the van and a fuel bowser in Victoria’s main street

kurt_sansone
31 May 2022, 3:33pm
by Kurt Sansone
Four people from the black minivan had to be taken to hospital for treatment (Photo: Chris Mangion)
Three passengers and a driver had to be hospitalised after the minivan they were on was involved in an accident with a fuel bowser in Rabat, Gozo.

The accident happened at around 2:30pm in Republic Street, in front of the Duke’s Shopping Mall.

Two motorcycles and a car were also damaged in the accident (Photo: Chris Mangion)
The police confirmed that a fuel bowser, a Foden 345, driven by a 34-year-old man from San Lawrenz collided with a Toyota Pro Ace van driven by a 23-year-old man from Marsaskala.

The police said that four people from the Toyota van had to be taken to hospital. The bowser driver was not injured.

The crash happened in Victoria's main street outside the Duke's Shopping Mall (Photo: Chris Mangion)
An eyewitness told MaltaToday that three ambulances rushed to the scene to assist the injured passengers, which were all adults.

Two motorcycles and a car were also damaged in the accident.

