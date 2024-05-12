Institute of Maltese Journalists condemns Newsbook attack, holds PM responsible for consequences

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has condemned yet another attack on members of the media, calling for an end to a “very slippery slope” and placing responsibility squarely on the Prime Minister and his government.

The IĠM’s comments refer to an incident on Saturday where former Labour Party Secretary General Jason Micallef pulled up photos of a Newsbook journalist’s WhatsApp chats taken by someone standing behind her.

“The latest incident involving government official Jason Micallef is of great concern on several counts, including the way he purposely singled out a journalist to place her in the Establishment pigeonhole,” the IĠM said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Micallef was being interviewed on Newsbook's sister station RTK103 by Andrew Azzopardi when he showed off photographs showing conversations between Newsbook journalist Monique Agius and third parties.

The pictures were apparently taken during a press conference on April 30 held by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in the wake of news that the hospitals inquiry had concluded.

Micallef accused Agius of “collusion with the Establishment,” adding on to the Labour Party’s recent accusations that the Establishment and judiciary are attempting to intervene in the country’s politics.

“[The] IĠM is seriously concerned about how photographs of the journalist’s chats on her laptop were taken stealthily during an official press conference,” it wrote.

“Do journalists have to watch their backs when they’re working?”

It noted that this is a continuation of the Prime Minister’s accusations that some journalists and media houses are working for the so-called Establishment which implies that they are “enemies of the state and people”.

“The IĠM has already condemned such comments and reiterates that they are unacceptable in a democratic society.

“The Prime Minister should lead by example. He and all government exponents should not instigate hate towards journalists and the media,” it said.

“It is very dangerous and could have serious consequences, for which the IGM is holding the Prime Minister and the government responsible.”

The IĠM stressed that journalists should be given the liberty to do their jobs, which includes speaking to as many people and sources as they need to while sources need to be given full protection.

“The IGM expresses its full support and solidarity with Monique Agius and all journalists and urges them to continue with their work without fear,” the IĠM said.