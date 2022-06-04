menu
[WATCH] Large grass fires at iż-Żewwieqa, overlooking the Mġarr harbour

The Civil Protection Department confirms that its team is on its way to control the fires

luke_vella
4 June 2022, 3:19pm
by Luke Vella
Large grass fires have erupted at Iż-Żewwieqa, an area overlooking the Mġarr harbour in Gozo.

Smoke coming out of the fields, was clearly visible from afar.

The Civil Protection Department could not provide any further details however they confirmed that a team was on its way to control the fires.

Malta will be experiencing a heatwave over the weekend, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 34°C on Saturday.

The UV ray index will reach 11, which means that unprotected sun exposure could be extremely harmful.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
