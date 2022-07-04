British woman dies while swimming off Buġibba

A 66-year-old British woman died in the sea off Buġibba on Monday, the police said in a statement.

The woman is understood to have experienced difficulty, while swimming in the area off Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer. The incident happened at around 12:30pm when people on the coast saw the woman face down in the water.

Lifeguards on duty in the area and bathers helped drag the woman to shore and administered first aid until a medical team arrived from Mater Dei Hospital.

The woman was certified dead on site, the police said.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry into the death, while police investigations are ongoing.