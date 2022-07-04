menu

British woman dies while swimming off Buġibba

Elderly woman spotted face down in the sea off Buġibba is pronounced dead on site

maltatoday
4 July 2022, 3:38pm
by Staff Reporter
The woman was pronounced dead on site after lifeguards and bathers hauled her out of the sea (File photo)
The woman was pronounced dead on site after lifeguards and bathers hauled her out of the sea (File photo)

A 66-year-old British woman died in the sea off Buġibba on Monday, the police said in a statement.

The woman is understood to have experienced difficulty, while swimming in the area off Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer. The incident happened at around 12:30pm when people on the coast saw the woman face down in the water.

Lifeguards on duty in the area and bathers helped drag the woman to shore and administered first aid until a medical team arrived from Mater Dei Hospital.

The woman was certified dead on site, the police said.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry into the death, while police investigations are ongoing.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.