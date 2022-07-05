National Lottery plc gets licence from gaming authority

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has officially licenced National Lottery plc, which as of Tuesday 5 July have become the operators of Malta's national lottery games.

The licence will be valid for 10 years and National Lottery plc will be continuing the operation of the Grand Lottery, the Lotto, Super 5, Tiritombola, FASTKENO, scratch-cards, sports betting, and electronic gaming machines.

The concession was granted to National Lottery plc for €105 million, after previous operator Maltco, did not submit a bid.

"I'm sure the new national lottery operators will continue to add to the popularity of the lotto and Super 5, as well as introduce other games, which will further marry the list of games on offer," Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.

"Our responsibility goes beyond a mere licensing within our regulatory framework. Together we ensure that National Lottery plc continues to promote, design and put into practice the principles of responsible gaming, while protecting its customers. The economic profit from gaming should be given its importance, but not at the expense of the gamblers."

Schembri thanked Maltco, who were the maltese lottery operators for almost 20 full years and MGA for their work to issue the licence and congratulated National Lottery plc for the next decade.

Carl Brincat, CEO of MGA, said that the Authority is confident that operators will devote all necessary resources to maintaining the high level of operation of this licence, as well as protecting the interests of their customers and ensuring accountability in the games.

National Lottery plc will increase payout ratios for the Lotto game, one of several offered under the national lottery concession, to tackle what is believed to be a clandestine network of parallel betting with the official national lottery games

National Lottery plc will take over the operation of the national lottery of Malta from Maltco Lotteries on the 5th of July 2022, with the first Lotto draw earmarked for Saturday 9 July 2022 at 8:35pm