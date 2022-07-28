Smart meter architect appointed WSC CEO

Karl Cilia, an architect of Malta’s utility smart metering system, has been appointed chief executive of the Water Services Corporation, the company announced.

The WSC is the State-owned water company and Cilia replaces Ivan Falzon who was appointed CEO of roads agency Infrastructure Malta earlier this month.

Cilia’s bio states that he is an informatics, technology and management graduate with experience in the private and public sectors. He also worked for multinational company IBM.

Cilia specialised in the field of utilities and was instrumental in the implementation of the smart metering system of the WSC and Enemalta.

Most recently, Cilia served as executive director responsible for the operations of Enemalta.