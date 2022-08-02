Sewage contamination in Balluta waterpolo pitch area, swimming not recommended

Bathers have been warned not to swim in the area around the water polo pitch in Balluta, Sliema, due to a sewage contamination.

The Environmental Health Directorate issued a notice, saying that until further notice, bathing in the area was not recommended "due to the presence of microbiological contamination".

The Directorate said that the contamination was affecting the bathing water quality and was presenting a risk to bathers’ health.

For further information, the public can contact the Directorate; by phone on 21337333 between 7am and 3pm, or by visiting its offices in Santa Venera, or by email on [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]