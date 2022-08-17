Pensioner sustains grievous injuries after being run over in San Ġwann

A 66-year-old man from San Ġwann was run over on Wednesday morning and sustained grievous injuries, the police said.

The accident happened at 9am in Triq Oreste Kirkop, San Ġwann. The man was run over by a Chevrolet driven by a 71-year-old woman from Gżira.

The man was given medical treatment on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.