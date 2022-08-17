menu

Pensioner sustains grievous injuries after being run over in San Ġwann

maltatoday
17 August 2022, 5:02pm
by Staff Reporter
The man had to be hospitalised and doctors certified that he sustained grievous injuries
A 66-year-old man from San Ġwann was run over on Wednesday morning and sustained grievous injuries, the police said.

The accident happened at 9am in Triq Oreste Kirkop, San Ġwann. The man was run over by a Chevrolet driven by a 71-year-old woman from Gżira.

The man was given medical treatment on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

