PN launches political formation programme, STEP

The Nationalist Party through its foundation AŻAD is launching a political formation programme, called STEP – Systematic Training for Effective Politics.

PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino said the programme was targeting those who wanted to take the “next step” in politics.

Former PN MP Charlo Bonnici who is one of the coordinators of the programme, remarked how he had participated in a similar programme called ‘Future Leaders’ some years back.

“That programme was a success as a number of youths who had taken part, had then successfully participated in the local and general elections.”

Bonnici said the participants will be coached on what it means for one to engage in political activism, be part of a team and how to best handle public life.

He explained that they will get an insight into the way parties work and would be taught skills on how to best manage and maximise time.

“The programme will also focus on values and ethics, which are so important in politics and public life. The participants will also learn what makes news and understand the type of news which journalists are bound to report,” Bonnici said.

He said that in the last session of the weekend seminar, participants will be split into focus groups, where they would engage in debates and practice media interviews and report writing.

“We learnt from Future Leaders that the workshops should be practical. It is essential to have mentors in politics, as when you are in parliament, you require proper guidance,” Bonnici said.

Anyone interested in taking part in the programme can fill out an online form or else send an email to [email protected]