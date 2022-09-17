Daily €1 million spend on energy subsidies unsustainable, say Greens

ADPD – The Green Party said that the current one million euro per day fuel and electricity subsidies are not sustainable.

During a press conference in Marsa on Saturday morning, party Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that whilst helping those in need was a priority, it had to be done sustainably in everyone’s long-term interest.

Cacopardo said limiting the fuel and electricity subsidies would ensure that more funds are available for those areas of society and of the economy that really need them. He insisted that subsidies could be reduced in an intelligent manner which could in turn lead to benefits on other sectors.

“For example, reducing the subsidies on petrol and diesel would mean less cars on the road and encourage a shift to public transport which will be offered free of charge from next month. To this end, it might also push for an improvement in the services’ reliability and efficiency.”

Cacopardo said that the money spent on subsidies could be better invested in energy efficiency and renewable energy programmes. He argued that more renewable energy should be generated through better use of public buildings whilst encouraging more private users to do the same.

"Improving the distribution system could also assist in reducing the impact of the increased cost of energy on the Maltese taxpayer.”

ADPD General Secretary Ralph Cassar said that despite the Prime Minister’s declaration that it was not easy to limit subsidies being granted to the wealthy and the wasteful, it was imperative that measures were taken instantly to shift to a targeted assistance to those most in need.

“The role of politicians in power is to ensure that the necessary decisions, fair ones, are taken at the earliest,” Cassar said.

He said that ensuring that subsidised fuel was not used by large seacraft was a step in the right direction. Cassar also argued that education, healthcare, and the urgent transition to renewable and clean energy sources were examples which would benefit from enhanced and targeted investment.

“The last thing this country needs is a reduction in investment in that which could make an improvement in the lives of future generations – a decent education. Indeed, more not less is needed in this area,” concluded Cassar.