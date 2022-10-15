Gozo Lunzjata valley chapel cliff face risks rockfall

Intrinsically, it is not the architecture of the chapel at Gozo’s Lunzjata valley that is impressive, but the way it has been constructed partially into the overhanging rock wall that makes it so eye-catching.

Built for the purposes of providing a place of worship to those working the fields, the tra-quil site in the Gozitan valley could be at risk of rockfall according to recent inspections by experts.

During a recent visit, the Gozo ministry noticed “evidence of geological movements along the cliff” nestled behind the chapel, a situation that now warrants onsite geological investigations for an intervention that consolidate the face of the cliff and reduce the incidence of rock outfall.

The Lunzjata valley is one of the few valleys in the Maltese islands that has a permanent supply of freshwater, hosting several habitats and populations not found elsewhere on the islands.

The valley also boasts several structures dating from the Knights Period that require restoration, as well as the catacombs of Għar Gerduf, and the chapel itself.

The valley’s floor and catchment areas will also be cleared from debris to facilitate the re-charge of the groundwater aquifer, while several metres of rubble walls are expected to be restored to reduce soil erosion.