Matthew Zerafa is new Housing Authority CEO

Matthew Zerafa has been appointed new Housing Authority CEO.

He will be replacing Leonid McKay, who has been tasked with heading the cannabis authority instead of Mariella Dimech, whose job was terminated yesterday evening.

Over the past years, Zerafa was Head of Secretariat at the Ministry of Social Accommodation and Affordable Housing.

He has a bachelor’s degree in international relations, and is also a masters graduate in intelligence and security. His studies were focused on Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and strategic decisions.

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes welcomed Zerafa’s appointment, while thanking McKay for his work at the Housing Authority.