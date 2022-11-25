Thunder, showers and wind: it’s the weekend

Malta could expect a stormy weekend ahead with thunders and rain hitting the islands on Saturday and gale force winds expected on Sunday.

Malta International Airport’s Meteorological Office is forecasting thundery showers on Saturday with a southerly Force 5 wind shifting to west-north-west.

Thermometers will register a high of 18°C and a low of 13°C.

On Sunday, the forecast shows isolated showers but the north easterly wind will lash Malta and Gozo and reach Force 7, gale force strength. The highs and lows in temperature will remain as Saturday.

No rain is expected on Monday but the wind from the north-east and east will remain strong.

The rain will return on Tuesday, with the Met Office forecast showing thundery showers and the lowest temperature going down to 11°C. Wind will blow at Force 5 from the east-south-east becoming a north-westerly wind.

The rainy weather is expected to last into Wednesday when isolated showers are expected and wind will pick up at Force 6.

The glum weather is expected lift on Thursday with the forecast showing a partly cloudy day and dying winds.