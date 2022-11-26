Hail pelts Malta as heavy storm grips the island

Hail, the size of ping pong balls, has pelted some parts of the Maltese islands as stormy weather grips the central Mediterranean.

People living in Naxxar and Attard have reported that rainy weather was accompanied by a heavy hailstorm with streets, roofs and gardens covered in ice.

Malta is experiencing thundery weather as part of a storm system that stretches from the central Mediterranean all the way up to central Italy.

The Met Office at Malta International Airport has issued an Orange Warning because of “moderate to heavy precipitation with thundery showers”. The warning is in place until noon.

The bad weather is forecast to persist well into next week with rain giving way to gale force winds tomorrow, Sunday.