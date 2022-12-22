‘Operation Christmas gift’ descends on Castille Square as thousands donate presents

Thousands of children’s presents were collected from beneath the Christmas tree outside Castille at the end of the campaign ‘Rigal b’imħabba’, spearheaded by Lydia Abela.

Members of the disciplined forces were yesterday involved in a clearing operation to stack up the toys donated by people and companies for onward distribution to children in care and from needy families.

The campaign, which is in its third edition, closed on Wednesday night with the Prime Minister’s wife and her daughter Giorgia Mae thanking those who contributed to the initiative.

“The altruism of the Maltese springs to life in this campaign because behind every present is a boy or girl, father or mother, nannu or nanna, who passed by the Christmas tree and thought of somebody else,” Abela said.

She said the initiative will leave a positive impact on the most vulnerable in society and reminded people of the ongoing campaign run by Jake Vella at Mater Dei Hospital, who is collecting donations for animal shelters.

This year’s edition of the Christmas gift campaign also roped in local councils that took community initiatives to encourage people to donate.

Abela’s Christmas gift campaign comes four days before the annual charity telethon L-Istrina in aid of the Community Chest Fund Foundation.