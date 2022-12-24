[WATCH] Bernard Grech appeals for social justice, protection of life, during Christmas message

PN and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed for social justice in his Christmas message, appealing for the protection of women who faced domestic violence and of the unborn.

During a recorded Christmas message, Grech remembered his late father, who passed away this year, saying that he understands and shares the sorrow of all those who couldn’t properly celebrate Christmas, as they were mourning someone they loved.

He specifically mentioned those that lost their lives in traffic accidents and at construction sites.

Grech referred to JeanPaul Sofia, the 20-year-old who lost his life this month, after a three-storey building in Corradino, collapsed during construction works.

The PN leader emphasised on social justice and said that the discrepancy between the rich and the poor was continuously growing, with 100,000 people at poverty risk.

Grech said that many were not keeping up with inflation and that many could not even afford vital medicine. “The rising cost-of-living stripped away those that barely had anything. Man needs dignity and deserves to have peace of mind during Christmas.”

He appealed for solidarity at this time of the year and said that although he understood that Malta faced challenges with regards to illegal migration, he could not comprehend how the Maltese government allowed a four-year-old to die of thirst at sea.

He said that during Christmas, society must not forget all those women who suffered domestic abuse and violence from their partner, which was sometimes fatal.

Grech also remembered those women who faced difficult pregnancies and “life circumstances that pushed them to seek an abortion”.

In reference to parliament’s vote to move to the committee stage, the criminal code amendment to allow for abortions when the woman’s life and health are at stake, Grech said that life had to be protected.

“These women expect society to help them during their difficult period, however, the help we provide must be one that strengthens life and not destroy it,” Grech said.

All PN MPs voted against the amendment, with Grech emphasising that the government was paving the way for abortion.

“We want peace and unity in Malta, but we also want justice. Silence might dress up as a means to unity and peace but in reality, it could be an instrument of division and social injustice. We must unite against injustice, against femicide and the murder of babies before being born”.