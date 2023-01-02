New Year's Day charity telethon raises €1.4 million for id-Dar tal-Providenza

The New Year’s Day charity telethon Festa ta’ Ġenerożità raised €1.4 million for Id-Dar tal-Providenza, a church-run residential care home for persons with a disability.

The 12-hour marathon came six days after €5 million were raised in the other Christmastime telethon, L-Istrina, in aid of the Community Chest Fund Foundation.

At the end of the event, Fr Martin Micallef, director of the home, said the funds will help Id-Dar tal-Providenza continue providing the best residential services to 115 persons with a disability that live in various homes operated by the charity.

The funds will also enable the charity to carry out extensive renovation works at Villa Papa Giovanni in Siġġiewi to improve the living environment for residents.

After a pause of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Festa ta’ Ġenerożità was broadcast from under the big tent purposely set up in the home’s parking lot in Siġġiewi.

An online auction of paintings, sculptures and ceramics donated by various Maltese and foreign artists raised more than €29,000.

Another substantial donation was made by government with €25,000 from the Good Causes Fund.

Other donations came from the various parishes, which organised special collections on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on behalf of the Dar tal-Providenza, and from members of the public and business community.

The telethon started off with a mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna in the home’s chapel, which was also attended by President George Vella and his wife.