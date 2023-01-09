[WATCH] Vandal drives pick-up truck over Siggiewi restaurant planters

Stone planters decorating the outside of Marilù’s restaurant in Siġġiewi were destroyed after a pick-up truck drove over them in an act of pure vandalism.

The incident, which happened on Sunday evening, was captured by the restaurant’s CCTV. It shows a silver pick-up truck stopping, reversing, and turning towards the pavement before driving onto the stone planters outside the restaurant.

The driver, who is seen accompanied by two passengers, one of which is captured laughing, then reverses again and drives over a second planter.

The restaurant is situated in Siggiewi’s main square on the side of the parish church.

Just moments before driving over the planters, a woman is seen crossing the street, testament to the vandal’s audacity to carry out this act of cowardice in what is a busy area.

Footage of the incident was posted on Facebook by the restaurant, asking anybody with information on the perpetrators to come forward. A police report was also filed.

In a touching post, the restaurant said it tries hard to give Maltese aesthetics the importance they deserve.

“We kept all the old features at 66-68, Pjazza San Nikola and studied its history… It’s the small things too, like getting old Maltese ħwat and investing in plants to decorate our facade with respect to our marvellous pjazza and the stunning church. That is why this just breaks our heart and squashes our spirit,” the Facebook post read.

It continued: “It was shocking to watch, and to watch the laughing face of the perpetrators whilst it happening hurt. We don’t know these people, if you do please let us know.”

This is the second act of rampant vandalism in just a few days. Over the weekend two 14-year-old boys were caught red-handed vandalising the newly restored Cottonera Lines bastion in Bormla.

The boys sprayed graffiti on the walls and reports said their parents have agreed to foot the cost of cleaning.