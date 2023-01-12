Electrical switchboard malfunction leads to fire at MCAST campus

An electrical switchboard malfunction led to a fire at the MCAST Paola building earlier on Thursday.

The fire, which happened at the ICT Institute has since been controlled.

MCAST said staff quickly reported on the scene and helped in limiting the spread of the fire. “During these emergency operations, all College procedures were followed.”

The civil protection department was called to the site of the accident, and the fire was put out shortly after.

No students or lecturers in the building suffered any injuries. A team of nurses made sure that no MCAST students or personnel were affected because of the fire.

“This will be the last year that the Institute of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) will operate within this building. As of next October, this Institute will be transferred to a new modernized building within MCAST’s Main Campus in Paola,” the press release read