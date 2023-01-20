Malta explores possibility of LNG imports from Algeria

Malta is exploring the possibility of importing liquefied natural gas from Algeria and collaborating on renewal energy following talks between top government officials in Algiers.

Energy was one of the areas discussed between Christopher Cutajar, permanent secretary in the foreign affairs ministry, and his counterpart Abdelkrim Aouissi, during a recent visit to Algeria.

Algeria has become a country of interest for the EU as the bloc seeks to diversify its gas imports following the war in Ukraine.

Algeria is Africa’s biggest gas producer and accounted for 10% of Europe’s gas imports before the Ukraine war when it was the third largest supplier after Russia and Norway. It exports gas via pipelines to Spain and Italy and by tankers from two LNG terminals.

The Maltese and Algerian officials discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of energy with particular focus on LNG and renewable energy. Cutajar was accompanied for this meeting by Abigail Cutajar, advisor within the Energy Ministry.

Cutajar also held talks with other senior Algerian government officials during which avenues to enhance trade relations between both countries were explored.

Discussions also touched upon regional and international issues of mutual concern, with both sides reiterating their shared commitment for a stable and secure Mediterranean region.

During his visit, Cutajar was accompanied by Malta’s ambassador to Algeria Philo Meli and other members of the diplomatic corps.