President appoints four new magistrates

President George Vella has appointed four new magistrates from a list of 12 lawyers recommended by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Kevan Azzopardi, Gianella Camilleri Busuttil, Abigail Critien and Joseph Gatt were appointed magistrates on Thursday.

The appointments follow a public call for four magistrates issued last December by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.

The Judicial Appointments Commitee, a constitutional body, vetted and evaluated 26 applicants. A detailed report on each of the 12 applicants found suitable to occupy the role of magistrate was presented to the President on Wednesday.

In a statement published on Thursday, the President announced the four appointments and the full list of applicants found suitable for the post of magistrate.

The suitable candidates, excluding the four who were appointed magistrates, are: Illona Debono, Marouska Debono, Jean Paul Grech, Maria Karlsson, Elizabeth Quintano, Ann Marie Thake, Nadia Helena Vella and Claudio Zammit.