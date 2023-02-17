Government meeting critics of abortion Bill

Government is continuing discussions with people who raised concerns over Bill 28 that decriminalises abortion if a woman’s life or health is in danger.

The Bill, which amends the Criminal Code, was approved at Second Reading stage in parliament and is now awaiting discussion at committee stage.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday he will be holding further meetings over the coming week with people who raised concerns over the government proposal.

Abela reiterated that government will propose alternative wording at committee stage to reduce the risk of abuse but insisted the principle that a woman’s life and health remain protected will not be compromised.

“We will be presenting an amendment to the amendment when the debate continues in parliament but it is a sacrosanct principle that we safeguard the life and health of the woman,” Abela said.

The Opposition is against the Bill, insisting it introduces abortion by stealth. Christian groups, anti-abortion organisations and several high-profile individuals are opposed to the Bill, insisting the inclusion of health as a justification for terminating a pregnancy opens the door to abortion, including late-term abortions.

The amendment currently in front of parliament will allow the termination of a pregnancy if a woman’s life is at risk or her health is in grave jeopardy. Abortion will still remain illegal and punishable by prison for both the woman and her doctors.

The proposal introduces two limited exceptions to Malta’s otherwise draconian law, something pro-choice activists say is the absolute minimum government can do.

Government put forward the abortion amendment after doctors at Mater Dei Hospital refused to terminate the pregnancy of an American tourist last summer despite telling her the pregnancy was no longer viable.

The tourist, Andrea Prudente, was on holiday in Malta with her partner to celebrate becoming pregnant but started miscarrying at 17 weeks.

Malta’s strict anti-abortion law meant that doctors refused to terminate the pregnancy because the foetus still had a heartbeat. Prudente was pre-emptively treated with antibiotics to avoid the risk of her developing sepsis.

She was eventually flown to Spain by air ambulance where she got an abortion.