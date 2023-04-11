Health Ministry wants nurses’ industrial action suspended as it seeks mediation

Government is calling for a conciliatory meeting with the nurses’ union on Wednesday and asking that industrial action be suspended pending mediation, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said patients were suffering as a result of the industrial action ordered by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses across State hospitals and clinics.

“After months of negotiations on a new sectoral agreement for midwives and nurses during which 13 meetings were held, the government has asked for a conciliation process to kick off in terms of the civil service collective agreement,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

It added that the government has improved its pay proposals, offering “significant increases” to nurses and midwives.

The MUMN ordered widespread industrial action in March, claiming there was no money for nurses as talks on a new collective agreement stalled.

The action has resulted in a number of medical appointments and surgical interventions being postponed, while hospitals patients are not being cared for as expected.

Sources close to government told MaltaToday that the latest proposals put forward by the ministry equated to a pay packet increase that was more than double the increase nurses got five years ago when the last sectoral agreement was reached.

The latest government proposals were put forward during a meeting held with the MUMN last week but the sources said the union has rejected the offer.

“The conciliatory meeting is a last-ditch attempt to salvage the talks before government contemplates any court action to safeguard patients’ wellbeing,” the sources said.

READ ALSO: Nurses must shoulder responsibility of strike’s harm to patients, Malta surgeons say