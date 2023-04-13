Ryanair flight to Malta makes medical evacuation landing at Rome Fiumicino

A Ryanair flight to Malta had to make an emergency medical evacuation in Rome, while on its way from Bergamo, in the north of Italy.

The Ryanair flight FR7324 left Bergamo airport at 8:20am on Thursday morning, but had to land soon after at the Rome Fiumicino airpot due to a passenger who needed medical assistance.

The passenger was escorted directly to the hospital upon landing in Rome, accompanied by three other passengers. Their nationality is not yet known.

The flight will resume later in the day for its continued journey to Malta.