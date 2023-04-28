Zrinzo Azzopardi visits companies to promote health and safety at work

On Thursday, Public Works and Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi visited three companies to celebrate International Day dedicated to Health and Safety at Work.

The aim of these visits was to raise awareness about the importance of prioritizing the health and safety of workers at the workplace.

The first stop was EVOS Malta Ltd in Birżebbuġa, which specializes in the storage and bunkering of oils and fuels.

Zrinzo Azzopardi observed the advanced systems in place, which operate in collaboration with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) to minimize any possible danger.

Next, the Minister accompanied by the OHSA CEO Mark Gauci, visited Baxter at the Marsa Industrial Estate and Methode Electronics in Mrieħel.

In both instances, he observed the strong investment made by the management of these companies to protect the health and safety of their workers.

During his remarks, Zrinzo Azzopardi highlighted the importance of the OHSA's work, which goes beyond the construction industry. He noted that the OHSA oversees laws that protect thousands of workers.

The visits were particularly significant as they took place on the eve of the launch of a White Paper on renewing the Law Government OHSA, which is being issued for public consultation.

This White Paper aims to update and strengthen the OHSA's mandate and ensure that workers are protected in every workplace in Malta.