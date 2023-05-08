menu

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down Valletta steps

The elderly man from Scotland has sustained serious injuries while walking down steps in Valletta

matthew_farrugia
8 May 2023, 5:19pm
by Matthew Farrugia

An 81-year-old Scottish man sustained serious injuries after falling down steps in Triq il-Mediterran, Valletta. 

The incident happened at 14:15 on Monday.

An ambulance and medical team was dispached, and the man was later transported the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Magistrate Dr Abigail Critien was informed by the case and an inquiry has been launched, while police investigations are still ongoing.

 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.