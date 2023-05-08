Government wants gender parity mechanism for local council elections

A gender parity mechanism to ensure greater balance between the sexes in local councils is being suggested as part of a planned reform in local government.

The proposal is included in the National Strategic Vision For Local Government 2023-2030, published on Monday.

The mechanism will be similar to the one adopted in the general election and will be introduced by next year when local elections are due across Malta and Gozo.

However, the new mechanism will have to be adapted to reflect the realities of local government. As things stand today voters elect councils with five, seven, nine, 11 or 13 councillors, depending on the locality’s population.

Mayors at 16

The vision is also proposing lowering the age of mayoral responsibility to 16 from 18. Today, 16-year-olds can vote and contest local elections. However, the law does not permit an elected 16-year-old councillor to become mayor.

The vision also proposes the creation of mentoring programmes for all elected councillors to inform them of their obligations irrespective of their age.

Another proposal is to ensure councils receive a percentage of income from events that create inconvenience for residents. It also proposes that commercial establishments and guest houses contribute to the locality they operate from.

The vision includes several other proposals, including the introduction of automatic cleaning toilets and a revision in usage fees. However, a consultation process will take place to establish the number of public toilets required in each locality and where these cannot be built, automatic cleansing mobile toilets be introduced.

The vision proposes a cultural heritage audit for the different regions and greater digitalisation of councils.

It also proposes measures to encourage cycling and the pedestrianizing village cores, while ensuring no negative impact on the communities.

Local Government Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli said the strategic vision is a “living document” and encouraged local governments to continue building on it.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici praised local councillors for working to make a significant difference in their respective communities.