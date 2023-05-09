National glaucoma screening programme unveiled

People over 40 can avail themselves from free screening for glaucoma at public health centres without needing a doctor’s referral.

The service is targeted towards those who do not have any symptoms of glaucoma with the intention of identifying the condition during its early stages.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that early detection can help people avoid the more severe impacts of glaucoma that normally effect people over 60.

He urged people over 40 and individuals who suffer from diabetes, or who have a family history of glaucoma to make use of the service that is being offered in the community. Fearne was speaking during a visit at the Valletta community clinic.

According to doctors carrying out the screening, 5% of people who have already availed themselves of the service were referred for further eye tests at the Floriana health centre.

People who want more information about the screening process can call the Client Support Centre, part of the primary health care service, on 21231231 or 21222444.